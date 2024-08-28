The Eagles have been drawn to take on the Hoops away at Loftus Road, with ties due to take place in the weeks commencing Monday 16th and 23rd September.

Palace last faced QPR in the 2014/15 Premier League season, when the two teams drew 0-0 at Loftus Road before the South Londoners triumphed 3-1 at Selhurst Park, with Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Joel Ward all on the scoresheet. The two teams have only met once prior in the League Cup – a QPR victory in September 1961.

Ticketing information will be announced in due course.

Following the conclusion of the second round this evening, the six English sides involved in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League were seeded to avoid facing one another, with 26 other sides – including Palace, after their 4-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday – also in the hat.

This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.