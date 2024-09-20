The partnership includes branding on Selhurst Park’s pitch-side digital ribbon and crowd-facing LED boards, as well as in-stadia TV screens and drinks hardware. Red Bull products will also be on sale in selected kiosks around Selhurst Park.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with a brand as globally recognised and innovative as Red Bull. With a rich legacy supporting and developing world-class athletes and teams across a variety of sports, Red Bull’s passion and energy aligns perfectly with our club’s ambitions and vision for the future.”