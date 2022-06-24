Another interesting detail is the text 'EAGLES' printed on the rear half-moon of the shirt as well as the rib-knit collar and sleeves incorporating a dual pinstripe in the club's red and blue. Finally, CPFC appears alongside the new crest on the customised inner backneck.

Our first released shirt for 2022/23 is modelled by Eberechi Eze, Joachim Andersen, Luke Plange, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, and is available to pre-order by clicking HERE.

Commenting on the kit, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Our white away kits have always been hugely popular, and this iteration is sure to be well received by our supporters. This striking design gives a modern twist to our traditional white away kits with red and blue trim, and incorporates our remarkable history with our 1861 crest.

"I look forward to seeing the team notch up some brilliant results on the road in white this season.”

Macron CEO Gianluca Pavanello added: “It is a great honour to be working again with Crystal Palace and for Macron to be the first shirt to reveal its new 1861 crest was something very special. We tried to create a crest that is both technically advanced but also embellishes all its detail, allowing us to show the club's rich history within the game.

"Our team has worked hand in hand with the club, trying to create a kit that is striking yet unique that both the players and fans together can be truly proud of.”