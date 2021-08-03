The bold red and blue kit completes the club’s look for 21/22, with the yellow away and 1861-inspired blue and white third strips having already been well received.

The home shirt incorporates Palace’s historic association with the sash, as diagonal red and blue stripes cut across the front. A vibrant blue also provides a smart trim along the hems and collar, as modelled above by Marc Guéhi, Luka Milivojević and Michael Olise – with help from special guest, Pam.