21/22 Home Kits
Crystal Palace have released their 2021/22 home kit – with the stylish new PUMA design available to pre-order now.
The bold red and blue kit completes the club’s look for 21/22, with the yellow away and 1861-inspired blue and white third strips having already been well received.
The home shirt incorporates Palace’s historic association with the sash, as diagonal red and blue stripes cut across the front. A vibrant blue also provides a smart trim along the hems and collar, as modelled above by Marc Guéhi, Luka Milivojević and Michael Olise – with help from special guest, Pam.
Pam recently came to the club’s attention when her grandson tweeted a video of her celebrating her 101st birthday in a Palace shirt, suggesting the new home kit would make for a suitable present.
Palace Chairman Steve Parish responded, telling Pam – believed to be our oldest supporter – that she’d receive the very first home shirt. And she duly did – in style.
Your Nan Pam has made my week 😃👍— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) July 29, 2021
Pam we are going to send you the very first home shirt.
Many Happy Returns for the day from all of us at @CPFC and thank you for the incredible years of support.
❤️💙 🦅 https://t.co/NoBmXXJLkL
Supporters can pre-order the new home kit to ensure they are the first to receive it, and if ordered before 12:00 BST on Monday 9th August, they will benefit from free worldwide delivery.
However, we must advise supporters that there has been a delay in production for our partners PUMA at their factory in Vietnam, due to an increase in COVID-19 infection rates and subsequent regional lockdown. Whilst the situation is regrettable, the safety of our partners’ staff is paramount. We will advise on delivery times in due course, and thank you for your patience.