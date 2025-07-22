The relationship began in 2018 with eToro’s sponsorship of Crystal Palace FC men’s team. After five fruitful years, the partnership expanded in 2023 to include Crystal Palace Women, further deepening the connection between the two organisations. This new multi-year extension is a testament to a highly successful partnership.

As part of the agreement, eToro will continue to benefit from global exposure through matchday LED boards, media backdrops, tickets and digital rights. Branding will remain prominent around Selhurst Park and the home ground of Crystal Palace Women.

Crystal Palace Commercial Director, Barry Webber said: “We’re proud to be renewing what has become one of our most successful and enduring partnerships. Since 2018, eToro has grown from sponsoring our men’s team to also becoming a key partner of Crystal Palace Women – a reflection of the strength and success of our collaboration. Their commitment to innovation, fan engagement and supporting both sides of the club has made them an ideal partner, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Stephanie Wilks-Wiffen, Director of Marketing, eToro: “Crystal Palace has already been part of the eToro family for seven seasons, a testament to the trust and ambition we share. Extending our partnership across both the men’s and women’s teams deepens our joint commitment to making football and investing more inclusive. We look forward to the next chapter of innovation and impact we’ll create together.”