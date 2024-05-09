Following a successful tour of Chicago and Detroit in 2023, Palace – collaborating with Elite Promotions Group – will once again connect with their sizeable American fanbase, who turned out in their droves to witness last summer’s exciting matches with Millionarios and Sevilla.

Palace will first travel to Annapolis – the capital of the state of Maryland, not far from Washington D.C. – to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time) at the 34,000-capacity Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Palace will then journey to Tampa, Florida, where they will face London rivals West Ham United on Saturday, 3rd August (kick-off 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Sunday UK time) at the Raymond James Stadium, which seats around 69,000 and is home to NFL outfit Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Wolves and West Ham also playing one another earlier in the week, the inaugural Stateside Cup trophy will then be awarded to the best-performing team across the three fixtures.

Palace’s recent Premier League meetings with Wolves and West Ham have produced plenty of goals and entertainment – the Eagles defeated both teams at Selhurst Park earlier this season, 3-2 and 5-2 respectively.

Pre-sale of tickets to club supporter groups will begin at 10:00 EDT (15:00 BST) on Friday, 10th May, before going on general sale at the same time on Monday, 13th May.

Tickets will be available for purchase through StatesideCup.com.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "After such a brilliant tour last year, we are delighted to be returning to the United States once again this summer.

“As a club, we are always hugely appreciative of the support that we receive over in the US, and we hope our growing fanbase will enjoy the chance to join us in Annapolis and Tampa for two exciting matches against Premier League opposition.

“I know our US-based supporters will give Oliver and his team a warm welcome as they step up preparations for the 2024/25 season.”