Like the home and away shirts, the Macron shirt has sustainability at its heart, being made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material 100% derived from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

The slim-fit shirt is made from Eco Sirena Light with a panel of “eco micromesh” in the back for reduced weight and improved breathability, and the garment is also available in a standard supporter’s fit.

The shirt proudly features the club’s principal partner cinch, alongside new shirt sleeve partner Kaiyun Sports on the men's kit.

Palace’s newest shirt will make its debut in the club’s 23/24 Premier League opener at Sheffield United on Saturday.

It will become available to purchase online and in-store soon.