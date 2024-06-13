The 24/25 Men’s shirt is available in pro-fit, standard fit and women’s fits, and all feature the club’s new principal partner Net88. Supporters can also add shirt sleeve partner Kaiyun Sports to their purchase.

A new front of shirt sponsor for the Women’s team kit will be announced in due course. The new kit will also be available in Junior, Infant and Baby sizes, without the shirt sponsor.

Also this season, supporters will be able to purchase shorts with pockets for everyday use, as well as the normal replica shorts without pockets.

As in previous seasons, the Macron kit has sustainability at its heart and is made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material 100% derived from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

The shirt is made from Eco Sirena Light with eco micromesh in the back for reduced weight and improved breathability, whilst the shorts are made from Eco Softlock and Eco mesh.

The shirts are available to buy online now, and in all physical Club Shops from 09:00 BST on Friday (14th June).

Adult shirts will be priced from £60, with junior shirts from £45.

Please note that 23/24 Membership discounts have now expired and 24/25 Season Ticket+ discounts will be available from 1st July.