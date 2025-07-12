The brand-new kit is completed by blue shorts, with a flowing white, blue and red trim running down the sides and around the hems. The predominantly blue socks feature a white and red vertical stripe on the sides, and at the top, a white band decorated with two horizontal stripes – one red and one blue.

The 25/26 Men’s short sleeve shirt is available in pro-fit, standard fit and women’s fit, as well as junior and infant fits. You can also purchase an adult long sleeve version. The 25/26 Women’s shirt will also be available to purchase, with principal partner TEN, as the team looking for a successful WSL2 campaign.

All adult designs of the men’s feature the club’s principal partner Net88, while supporters also have the option to add shirt sleeve partner Kaiyun Sports to their purchase. Whilst the junior shirts come unbranded.

As in previous seasons, the Macron kit has sustainability at its heart and is made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material 100% derived from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

The shirt is made from Eco Sirena Light with Eco Micromesh in the back for reduced weight and to ensure a high level of breathability on the pitch. This commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility has long characterised the production process, and is a value fully shared by the club.

Name and number personalisation is available, however please note that squad numbers for the 2025/26 season are not confirmed.

The shirts are available to buy now, both online, and in all physical Club Shops.

Adult shirts will be priced from £65, with Body Fit shirts (both long and short sleeved) at £75 and junior shirts from £50.