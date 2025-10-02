Voting for each award closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 6th October.

Oliver Glasner – Manager of the Month

With two wins – including a memorable victory against reigning champions Liverpool at Selhurst Park – and a draw in September, Oliver Glasner's Eagles remain the only unbeaten side in this season's Premier League.

Before Crystal Palace played the Reds, Slot's side were the only team with a 100 per cent record. However, Glasner's brilliant in-game management was on display as he brought on Eddie Nketiah late on, who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

The Eagles' super September also included a 0-0 draw against Sunderland in SE25 – when only a fine goalkeeping display from the visiting shot-stopper kept them at bay – and a 2-1 win over West Ham United at London Stadium, capped by Tyrick Mitchell's outstanding volleyed effort.

You can vote for Glasner bid to win Premier League Manager of the Month by clicking here.