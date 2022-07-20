“Collectively, the Academy and first-team Training Ground amasses over 50 acres right in the heart of south London, providing all the necessary tools for the club to progress to the next level.
“The decision was taken to get this area right and now the focus moves back to the stadium. This is the single biggest project that the football club will have undertaken and the learnings we have from the Academy and first-team practice facilities will be invaluable.
“The Selhurst Park redevelopment will exceed £100m of investment, and I’m sure supporters can appreciate the scale, complexity and enormity of this project. But it is something we are absolutely committed to. I’d like to thank Croydon Council for their continued support in enabling us to update the application since the resolution to grant planning permission was issued.
“We very much hope to make significant progress in the coming months, and will keep supporters and stakeholders updated as and when we have more news.”