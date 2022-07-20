However, as a result of changes to planning policy in the London Plan, the club is submitting further information, including details on minor adjustments to the scheme to adhere to new measures such as fire safety regulations, energy requirements and urban greening, so an up to date assessment can be made. This will be done in the coming weeks.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “With all the upheaval and uncertainty brought about by COVID, we have focused on the Academy as well as first-team Training Ground developments. The final wing of the Academy will open early 2023 and it will take the whole facility to extraordinary new levels. It includes a huge medical rehab gym and swimming pool complex that will enable us to give the very best physical and medical care to all our players.

“The first-team Training Ground is currently under refurbishment to mirror the look, feel and standard of the Academy restaurant, dressing rooms and office space.