The 19-year-old signs a five-and-a-half-year deal in south London after demonstrating his ability and potential during a breakout season-and-a-half in the Championship.

Wharton was only awarded his first professional contract at boyhood club Blackburn in May 2022, but went on to win the club’s 2022/23 Young Player of the Year following an outstanding maiden season in senior football.

His rapid rise has also led to international recognition with England at Under-19s and Under-20s levels, and he now becomes Palace’s second signing of the winter transfer window after defender Daniel Muñoz.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted that Adam, a player whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us at Crystal Palace.

“Adam’s consistently impressive performances for Blackburn at such a young age have understandably caught the eye of many a club, but we believe Palace to be – as has so often been the case in recent years – the perfect place to harness his undoubted potential, and we look forward to working with him in the years ahead to do so.”

Wharton added: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour.

"The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it's a big reason why I wanted to come here."

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Adam to south London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.