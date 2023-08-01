The 20-year-old centre-back will join the Under-21s squad following recent spells in the development squad at Bournemouth and the first-team at Weymouth FC, where he made five appearances last season in National League South.

Francis began his journey at Swindon Town’s Academy and also played a season of first-team football for North Leigh FC.

Commenting on his move to south London, Francis said: "I'm buzzing to sign for this great club and I'm really looking forward to this next chapter. The hard work continues."

He will be involved in the U21s friendly match at Bromley tonight, with tickets still available, and we wish him the best of luck for his time in south London.