Crystal Palace have completed the signing of sixteen year-old Cormac Austin, subject to international clearance.
Hailing from Belfast, the central-midfielder will join the Academy’s Under-18 squad having previously captained the Northern Ireland side at Under-16 level.
Austin made his professional debut last season for Linfield, the Northern Ireland Football League champions.
01 / 05
After penning a three-year deal in south London, the youngster said: "To be here now, I can't put it into words. It's phenomenal, I can't wait to get started."
Academy director Gary Issott added: “Cormac joins an exciting Under-18 group that we currently have and will be a strong addition to the side. We wish him a warm welcome, and all the very best of luck for his time with us."