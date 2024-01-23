The 20-year-old centre-back will be a part of Darren Powell’s Under-21s, after making the move from NIFL Premiership side Larne FC.

Farquhar came through the ranks at his hometown club Ballymena United and was captain of their Under-20s side before progressing to the first-team.

He signed his first professional contract with the Sky Blues at the age of 18 and moved on loan to second-tier side Dundela FC, where he made 12 appearances and scored two goals in 2021/22.

In 2022/23, Farquhar made 14 appearances for Ballymena United and scored twice, including a header in the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne to send his side through to the final.

The defender then joined Larne in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions this season, including the Champions League qualifiers, before making the move to south London.