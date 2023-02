Umeh, 18, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club and will be a part of Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side.

The forward made his debut for Cork City last season at the age of 17, coming on as a second-half substitute against Longford Town.

He went on to make a further two appearances for the Rebel Army in 2022 as they achieved promotion from the League of Ireland First Division. The youngster has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.