The 18-year-old joins the club after impressing on trial for the Under-21s last season. He scored and notched two assists in the Premier League International Cup semi-final victory over Everton at Selhurst Park.

Umolu started his footballing journey at West Ham United, joining the club at the age of 10. He progressed through the ranks in East London, working his way up to feature for their FA Youth Cup winning Under-18s side in 2022/23.