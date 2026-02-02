The 25-year-old Norway international has signed a four-and-a-half year contract. He will wear the No. 22 shirt for the Eagles and becomes our third arrival of the January transfer window.

Strand Larsen has spent the last year-and-a-half with Wolves, following two seasons at Celta Vigo. Adapting to English football with ease, he scored 14 Premier League goals in 35 appearances during his first season at Molineux in 2024/25.

Strand Larsen made his professional debut for Norwegian club Sarpsborg back in 2017, representing them in the UEFA Europa League, before moving on to Dutch side Groningen in September 2020.

The powerful forward made his senior debut for Norway in November 2020 and has since become a regular at international level, winning 24 caps and scoring four goals.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We’re delighted that Jørgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.

“I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”

Strand Larsen said: "I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now.

"I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Jørgen to South London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.