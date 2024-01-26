The 18-year-old defender moves to south London from the Republic of Ireland and will be a part of Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side.

A graduate of Shelbourne’s academy, Browne made his senior debut on the final day of the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division season against St Patrick’s Athletic, playing twice more in cup competitions the following year.

Browne then joined First Division side Wexford F.C. on loan for the 2023 campaign, catching the eye across 17 senior appearances.

The young centre-back has also represented the Republic of Ireland U18s side and captained the Under-19s side in their UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers.