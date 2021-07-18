Guéhi, a 21-year-old centre-back, joins Palace after a season-and-a-half on loan at Championship side Swansea City, where he played 59 games and helped to secure sixth- and fourth-placed league finishes consecutively.

Born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the young defender began his youth career with Bromley-based Cray Wanderers before being scouted for Chelsea at Under-8 level.

Winning the treble with the Blues’ Under-18s in 2016/17, Guéhi signed his first professional contract in September 2017 and went on to help Chelsea scoop the quadruple – including the FA Youth Cup and league – that same season.