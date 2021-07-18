Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Marc Guéhi from Chelsea on a five-year deal.
Guéhi, a 21-year-old centre-back, joins Palace after a season-and-a-half on loan at Championship side Swansea City, where he played 59 games and helped to secure sixth- and fourth-placed league finishes consecutively.
Born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the young defender began his youth career with Bromley-based Cray Wanderers before being scouted for Chelsea at Under-8 level.
Winning the treble with the Blues’ Under-18s in 2016/17, Guéhi signed his first professional contract in September 2017 and went on to help Chelsea scoop the quadruple – including the FA Youth Cup and league – that same season.
He made his first-team debut in Chelsea’s 7-1 victory over Grimsby Town, before completing his first loan switch to Swansea in January 2019, returning for a full season in summer 2020. Guéhi reached the play-offs in both seasons with the Swans but the Welsh side could not secure promotion on either occasion.
Internationally, Guéhi has represented England at all levels between Under-16 and Under-21, and captained the Young Lions to the U17 European Championship final in 2017. Later that same year, Guéhi scored in England’s victorious U17 World Cup final. He has since received 11 caps for England Under-21s.
Speaking with Palace TV after arriving, Guéhi said: “I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.
“[The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”
Chairman Steve Parish added: “We’re delighted to have signed Marc for Crystal Palace. He’s an exciting talent and one we believe will be a valuable addition to the squad as we build towards the coming season.”