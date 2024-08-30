The 24-year-old central defender becomes our fourth signing of the transfer window, and heads to the Premier League after four seasons in the German top-flight. He will wear the No. 5 shirt for Palace.

Lacroix made his professional debut with French side Sochaux, before moving to Wolfsburg to work under Oliver Glasner, where he helped the club to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in his first campaign.

He made a total of 130 appearances for Die Wölfe, playing in both the Champions League and the Europa League, and scored seven times – including four last season. Now, he reunites with Glasner in South London.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “We have watched Maxence play at the very highest level of European football and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Selhurst Park.

“He is another young, talented player to add to the club, and I am sure he will prove himself to be a valuable asset for Oliver and the squad.”

Lacroix said: “It’s like a dream for a young football player. I’m really happy to be here and arrive at this good team.

“I watched Palace’s last games and I was really happy for the coach, because I’d played under him before. I think it’s the right moment to move to the Premier League.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Maxence to south London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.