He started his career at AS Real Bamako in Mali and represents the country at international level, receiving his first call-up in November, 2018.

After putting pen to paper in south London, Doucouré said: “I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today."

Chairman Steve Parish said of the deal: “Cheick's arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.

“We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad, and I wish him all the very best for his time with us."