The France youth international joins from VfB Stuttgart, for whom he made his senior debut two years ago in the Bundesliga after a spell at Juventus' academy.

The box-to-box midfielder is currently enjoying a standout season in the German top-flight, starting 17 of Stuttgart’s 18 games in all competitions, scoring twice and – in his most recent fixture – registering two assists.

The midfielder has been capped by his country up to Under-18s level, and was part of the France Under-17s squad who finished third at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup Finals in Brazil.