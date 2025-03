The youngster will now be a part of the Academy setup for the remainder of the campaign and in the coming seasons.

Upon signing, Brownlie said: “It feels amazing, absolutely amazing. The facilities here are incredible and I just want to get some minutes and start scoring goals.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “We were made aware of Rylan after seeing him play first-team football for Brisbane Roar.

“He’s an attacking player who can play anywhere along the front three and will feature as part of the Under-21s side.”