After signing a new contract, Hughes was named Football League Young Player of the Month for November and collected Derby’s Sammy Crooks Young Player of the Season award at the end of the season.

The following campaign, 2013/14, he earned a spot in the PFA Championship Team of the Year. He continued to play regularly and with success for Derby, eventually leaving the Rams for Watford with 187 appearances to his name.

Hughes made his Premier League debut with Watford in 2017 and helped the Hornets reach the FA Cup final and maintain top-flight football for three seasons. Following Watford’s relegation in 2020, Hughes played a central role in their promotion campaign the following season.