The 22-year-old Spain international has signed a five-year deal in South London, having proven himself as one of La Liga’s most exciting young talents in recent seasons.

Pino will wear Palace’s No. 10 shirt, and is available for selection for this Sunday's Premier League match away at Aston Villa.

Born in Las Palmas, Pino’s senior breakthrough arrived at Villarreal in the 2020/21 season, scoring in the UEFA Europa League just a week after making his professional debut.

By the end of the campaign, he had become the youngest Spanish player to ever start a major European final, and the youngest to win the Europa League, lifting the trophy after defeating Manchester United in Gdańsk.

Pino has gone on to accrue an impressive 45 goal contributions in 175 appearances for Villarreal, as well as three goals in 15 appearances for the senior Spanish side – including starting their win over Croatia in the 2023 Nations League final.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It’s fantastic news that Yeremy – an exciting young talent, with already such an impressive record in domestic, European and international football – has chosen us as the next step in his career.

“With an exciting season ahead for the club, competing on multiple fronts, he is a player whose talents Palace fans will particularly appreciate – and I look forward to seeing him step out at Selhurst Park.”

Pino added: “I’m very happy to be here. It is a dream of mine to come to the Premier League, to a historic club like Crystal Palace, and I hope that I can help the team.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Yeremy to South London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.