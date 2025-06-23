We would like to go on record to thank John Textor for his contribution over the past four years and wish him every success for the future.
Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Robert Wood Johnson, “Woody”, an American businessman and co-owner of the New York Jets, has signed a legally binding contract to purchase Eagle Football’s holding in the Club. Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club.