Street, 20, follows teammates James Taylor, Jake O’Brien and Luke Dreher in earning a loan move this month.

He joins Newport having scored six goals from 14 Under-23 games, as the League Two side strive for promotion in third place.

Commenting on the move, Street said: “I’m really excited to test myself in League Two and hopefully help County continue to push for promotion. This is a huge opportunity for me, so I’d like to thank James Rowberry and those at Palace who have given me the chance.”