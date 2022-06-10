The full list of first-team players can be found below.

Retained and released 22/23

* Denotes that the player is in discussions with the club

Joachim Andersen

Jordan Ayew

Christian Benteke

Jack Butland

Nathaniel Clyne

Odsonne Edouard

Eberechi Eze

Nathan Ferguson

Vicente Guaita

Marc Guéhi

Will Hughes

Jarosław Jach (released)

Martin Kelly (released)

Cheikhou Kouyaté*

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Remi Matthews

James McArthur

Luka Milivojević

Tyrick Mitchell

Michael Olise

Luke Plange

Jaïro Riedewald

Jeffrey Schlupp

James Tomkins

Joel Ward

Wilfried Zaha

The club recently paid tribute to Martin Kelly upon the expiry of his contract, and would like to place on record its thanks to Jarosław Jach for his time at Crystal Palace and wish him well in his future endeavours.