The full list of first-team players can be found below.
Retained and released 22/23
* Denotes that the player is in discussions with the club
- Joachim Andersen
- Jordan Ayew
- Christian Benteke
- Jack Butland
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Odsonne Edouard
- Eberechi Eze
- Nathan Ferguson
- Vicente Guaita
- Marc Guéhi
- Will Hughes
- Jarosław Jach (released)
- Martin Kelly (released)
- Cheikhou Kouyaté*
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Remi Matthews
- James McArthur
- Luka Milivojević
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Michael Olise
- Luke Plange
- Jaïro Riedewald
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- James Tomkins
- Joel Ward
- Wilfried Zaha
The club recently paid tribute to Martin Kelly upon the expiry of his contract, and would like to place on record its thanks to Jarosław Jach for his time at Crystal Palace and wish him well in his future endeavours.