Off the back of sealing a European trophy in the club’s first-ever continental campaign, the Eagles will soar to Italy’s picturesque Lake Como to take part for a pre-season tournament between Tuesday 28th July and Saturday 1st August, taking on sides from six different nations.

AlUla SC (Saudi Arabia), Como 1907 (Italy), FC Famalicão (Portugal), Racing Club de Lens (France) and Villarreal CF (Spain) have also all been confirmed to participate.

Palace will play two 45-minute matches, as well as a guaranteed third match (which will be 90 minutes – either the final, or a placement match).

Fixture details, venues and kick-off times will be announced soon, with ticketing information to follow. Palace matches will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+.

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