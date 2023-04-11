The ticketing site’s 3D Virtual Venue will digitally bring Selhurst Park to life for fans when purchasing tickets. Supporters will be able to preview the entire stadium in 3D the view from every seat before picking the one they want.

Digital tickets will continue to be the primary method of ticket delivery, with enhanced resale and sharing functionality available if supporters are not able to attend a game.

Supporters will be able to pay for products using Apple Pay, with plans to enable Google Pay soon.

Supporters will also be able to go through a ticket / membership purchase journey end-to-end in a variety of other languages, including French, Spanish and German.

Tickets for supporters with disabilities or accessibility requirements will also be able to be purchased in a much-improved online journey.

Season Ticket renewals will still be handled via our existing system, before the transition to the new platform during the summer, and supporters will be contacted should any action be required ahead of next season.

Sharon Lacey, Chief Operating Officer at Crystal Palace F.C., said: “We are committed to making ticket and membership transactions even easier for our supporters, as well as improving the experience for new supporters.

"With the new Main Stand on the horizon, now was the right time to select a new supplier to best meet our supporters’ requirements today and in the future, and we look forward to launching the new platform ahead of the new season.”

Commenting on the deal, Chris Gratton, managing director of Ticketmaster Sport, said: “To have Crystal Palace be the sixth Premier League club to be joining us is a testament to the work that everyone at Ticketmaster has done to deliver nothing but the best technology for clubs and supporters alike.

"Everyone at Ticketmaster is thrilled to be able to be working with Steve Parish and the team there to help the Eagles have a brilliant ticketing experience so they can watch their favourite players at Selhurst Park week-in and week-out.”