The Whites clash will take place at 18:05 AWST (11:05am BST) on Friday, July 22nd at the 60,000-seater Optus stadium in eastern Perth, with ticketing details below.

Chairman Steve Parish said of the announcement: “This fixture promises to be a brilliant end to a landmark tour through two incredible countries, in which we play against three high-calibre opponents.

“We were already hugely excited to visit Melbourne, and are equally delighted for the chance to also play in front of our supporters in the stunning city of Perth at the impressive Optus stadium. Our connections with Australia are highly valued, and we have joined Socceroos fans in supporting shared stars like Mile Jedinak and Tony Popovic over the years.

“This tour gives us a rare chance to take Palace to places we've never played before in our 160-year history, in regions that have a huge passion for the Premier League. Everyone here is enormously excited about the prospect of playing in front of many new fans for the first time as well as our fantastic travelling support.”

Former Palace defender Jeff Hopkins, who is currently coaching Melbourne Victory Women, attended the fixture announcement and said: “The Premier League beats everything, there is so much interest – the Premier League is huge in Australia.

“You will be surprised at the welcome, the interest and the excitement the game generates in Perth. The Optus stadium is something really special and I’m sure will be a great experience for the players.”