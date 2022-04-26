The game precedes Palace’s trip to Melbourne, Australia, where they face Manchester United on July 19th, and will be the club’s first visit to Asia since their 2017 pre-season tour in Hong Kong.

The Liverpool game will take place at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium in Kallang and kicks-off at 20:35 Singapore Standard Time (SGT, GMT+8).

Chairman Steve Parish said: “The entire club and team led by Patrick Vieira are thrilled to begin our pre-season tour at the incredible Singapore National Stadium against such high calibre opponents as Liverpool F.C.

“We know Singapore is full of passionate fans who follow the Premier League from afar and we hope to attract many more supporters to Crystal Palace by the end of our trip. We look forward to seeing you all in July alongside our committed and passionate travelling supporters, for what will be an important start to our pre-season programme.”

The fixture forms part of a three-match overseas tour, with the club’s third fixture announcement to be made in the coming days, enabling supporters to make travel and accommodation plans.

Ticket details

Pre-sale tickets will become available to the club’s Members and Season Ticket holders on May 10th.

All tickets will go on general sale on May 17th. Supporters who want to get their hands on tickets can register their interest on the waiting list here.

Tickets for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022 start from $149.00.

Further details will follow in due course.

Confirmed pre-season fixtures

July 15th: Palace v Liverpool, Singapore (20:35 SST / 13:35 BST)

July 19th: Palace v Manchester United, Melbourne Australia (20:10 AEST / 11:10 am BST)

Former Palace player André Moritz, who now lives in Singapore, represented the club at the official announcement of this fixture. Find out what he had to say about the tour here.