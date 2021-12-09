The third round game will take place at the Den on Saturday, January 8th, 2022. Kick-off is 12:45 GMT.

The match will be shown live on ITV1.

Ticketing details for this clash will be released shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels.

Palace last played the Lions in the 2012/13 Championship, with the 0-0 clash capping a pair of draws that season. Gary Rowett's men currently sit eighth in the second-tier.

Palace's last FA Cup outing was Wolverhampton Wanderers away, losing 1-0 in a tight clash.

They reached the competition's quarter-final in 2018/19, and last made the final in 2016.

The FA Cup celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, with Palace being one of its founding teams in 1863.