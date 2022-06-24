The French side will travel to south London to take on Patrick Vieira’s side just six days before the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday, 5th August.

It is sure to be a strong test for the Eagles – Montpellier finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and even won the French title in 2011/12. World Cup winners Laurent Blanc and Olivier Giroud are among those to have represented the club, as well as legends of the game Roger Milla and Carlos Valderrama.

The visit of Montpellier means a welcome return to Selhurst Park for Mamadou Sakho, who made 75 appearances for Palace over a five-year period in south London.

Tickets are set to go on sale week commencing 27 June, but if you can’t make it to SE25 you will also be able to watch it on Palace TV+, with annual subscriptions on sale now (£29.99) as well as the pre-season bundle for £19.99, which includes several pre-season games - with the full schedule to be confirmed soon. PalaceTV+ is also included in Gold, Junior Gold and International memberships as well as Season Ticket+.

Please note, due to restrictions the broadcast will only be available to Palace TV+ subscribers outside the UK.

Match details