Patrick Vieira's side will take on Hartlepool at Selhurst Park on the weekend of the 5-6th February, with specific dates and any broadcast details to be confirmed in due course.

The Eagles last faced Hartlepool in a League Cup tie in 2004, when Dougie Freedman was among the scorers in a 2-1 win.

Hartlepool currently sit 16th in League Two this season

Palace reached the fourth round after a 2-1 victory over Millwall, when Michael Olise inspired Vieira's side to a stunning second-half comeback.

The FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, with Palace being one of the founding teams in 1871.