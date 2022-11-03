Tickets for the game will go general sale soon and Botafogo fans will have a designated seating area.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo, currently 10th in Brazil’s top tier, won the Série B in 2021 to secure promotion and have enjoyed a successful campaign this season.

They won the Série A in 1968 and 1995 and hold illustrious Brazilian records such as having produced the country’s longest unbeaten run (52 games between 1977-78).

Included on a roster of impressive club icons are World Cup winners Didi, Garrincha, Jairzinho and Bebeto, and among their ranks today are the likes of ex-Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva, former Lyon and Wolves defender Fernando Marçal, as well as ex-Palace squad members Lucas Perri and Jacob Montes.

Broadcast information will be confirmed in due course.