Oliver Glasner and his players will make their final preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season by taking on the French side, with the new campaign getting underway the following weekend.

La Maison Jaune, who finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, are one of France’s most successful clubs, having won eight league titles and produced some of the finest players in the nation’s history, including Claude Makélélé, Marcel Desailly and current national team manager Didier Deschamps.

The Eagles are hoping to hit the ground running after winning six of the last seven games of the 2023/24 season, with an opening Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday, 18th August (14:00 BST).

Supporters can head down to see Glasner’s side in their final pre-season fixture from as little as £5, with tickets set to go on sale soon.

