Crystal Palace will play two matches on Sunday 31st October, fittingly at Hitchin Town F.C. – our first ever opponent in the FA Cup in November 1871. A Palace XI will first take on Maidenhead United at 12:30, followed by hosts Hitchin Town at 14:00, in two 60-minute matches. Should Palace progress, the finals will be played on March 13th 2022 on the elite pitch at St George’s Park.

Clubs have been invited to enter a squad of 24 players for The Generation Cup, with no more than five players under 40 and three players aged over 50 must be on the pitch at all times. The Crystal Palace team will be made up of a mix of former players and special guests, which will be announced in due course.

The full list of teams competing in the unique tournament is: Crystal Palace, Hitchin Town, Maidenhead United, Upton Park F.C., Reigate Priory F.C., The Royal Engineers, Civil Service, The Wanderers F.C. and Clapham Rovers F.C.

Steve Parish, Chairman of Crystal Palace, said: "We are delighted to be entering a squad into The Generation Cup to celebrate 150 years of the FA Cup, in the year we are also celebrating our 160th anniversary which we are commemorating with our blue and white third kit that recreates our club’s first ever shirt.