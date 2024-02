The game, scheduled to take place this evening (Friday, 9th February) at 19:00 GMT, will no longer take place. The match was due to be shown live on Palace TV+.

A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course. Supporters who have purchased tickets for this match are advised to email (boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk) or call the box office (0333 360 1861).

Further updates will be provided on cpfc.co.uk and the official Academy X account.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.