Train Hugger’s mission is to restore the British countryside, one train journey at a time, with a minimum of 50p from booking going towards its goal of planting 10 million healthy, resilient trees in the UK by 2025.

Through the partnership with Crystal Palace, Train Hugger will plant one tree for every booking made via a unique link through the club’s website and emails. Palace fans will pay the same price for their train tickets and make a positive local impact every time they book a journey to the match.

Barry Webber, Crystal Palace Commercial Director, said: “Everyone at the club is extremely excited about this partnership, given Train Hugger’s magnificent green credentials and commitment to planting thousands of trees near to the club.

"We actively promote public transport for our supporters for all matchday travel, and right across the club we are always seeking ways to become even more environmentally friendly. It is particularly pleasing that we have another commercial partner whose product has sustainability at the heart of their service.”

Edmund Caldecott, CEO of Train Hugger, said “It's our mission to restore the British countryside by making it simple and rewarding to take the train with Train Hugger. We're extremely excited about our partnership with Crystal Palace who are leading the way by helping plant home-grown woodlands near to where their fans live.”

Train Hugger work in partnership with the Royal Forestry Society and the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, to help create a network of diverse, climate resilient woodlands across the country.