This clash against the south coast outfit will take place on Tuesday, 15th July at 14:00 BST behind closed doors at the Crystal Palace Academy.

Bournemouth have a Category 2 Academy setup and compete in the Professional Development League, which is one tier below the Premier League 2.

Darren Powell’s side recorded a sixth place finish in the Premier League 2 league phase, before narrowly losing out to Southampton in the semi-finals of the play-offs, while Bournemouth finished top of the southern section of the Professional Development League.

The Cherries then overcame Burnley in their league’s semi-final, before narrowly losing out 3-2 to Brentford at the Vitality Stadium to determine the overall Professional Development League winner.

Coverage of this game will be provided LIVE on our Official Academy X account, with a match report on cpfc.co.uk afterwards.

Match Details