Grante, 16, has joined Paul Osam’s Under-16s for a tournament in Serbia – with his first chance at playing coming tonight (Tuesday, April 12th).

Grante, a ball-playing centre-back, joined Palace in July 2014 and has played with the club’s Under-16s this season. He made the Under-18s bench against Norwich City in January this year and will be looking to kick-on in the age group above for 2022/23.

He will earn invaluable experience as part of his first international camp alongside seven other young Irish players receiving their debut nod.

The Boys in Green will face Serbia and then Montenegro or North Macedonia as part of the Miljan Miljanić Tournament. The clash with hosts Serbia is one of the competition’s semi-finals, with victory ensuring a berth against either Montenegro or North Macedonia in the final.

Defeat will set-up a third-place play-off.

Ireland U16 fixtures

Times are BST.