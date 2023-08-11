Crystal Palace’s U21s are set to play a handful of their Premier League 2, Premier League Cup and Premier League International Cup fixtures at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium (Gander Green Lane, Sutton, SM1 2EY) in the coming season.

These matches will not only offer an opportunity for the young Eagles to demonstrate their talent in front of a crowd, but also give them an opportunity to take on some of the best domestic and international youth opposition.

The VBS Community Stadium has been Sutton United’s home since 1919 and is also now the home of Crystal Palace Women for the 23/24 campaign. It will also be home to all of their matches for their third consecutive season in League Two.