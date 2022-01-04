The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Robins after a strong start to 21/22 with Palace’s Under-23s.

O’Brien has played 14 games for Paddy McCarthy’s side this season, helping the young Eagles sit sixth in their first Premier League 2 campaign.

Swindon are having a similarly strong season, sitting fifth in League Two. They are just three points off an automatic promotion place to return to the third tier.

Commenting on the move, O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to have earned this loan to Swindon at such a pivotal time in their season. I’d like to thank both Palace and Swindon, and look forward to learning from the manager and his coaches.”