The shirt’s design is made of red and blue halves to celebrate 10 years and that first incredible season we had in 2013/14.

Indeed, the 2023/24 season will mark a club record of 11 consecutive seasons in the top-flight of English football (and 16th in total since the Premier League began in 1992).

The shirt features a subtle background detail: a silhouette of the original Crystal Palace, where the club was founded in 1861 and played from 1862. The home kit is completed by blue shorts with red stripes at the sides and blue socks with two thin lines in red and white around the fold.

The players – Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Annabel Blanchard and Paige Bailey-Gayle – are pictured on location at the iconic Leake Street, South London, a series of railway arches known for its street art, with new red and blue artwork adorning the arched walls stating: “South London and Proud, since 1861”.