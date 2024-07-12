Eagle Yellow is the first Palace strip to feature a simplified eagle-on-ball crest, replacing the standard crest to highlight this iconic symbol of South London.

The strip also features an embedded eagle within a striking yellow-and-blue design, with matching shorts and socks, and is modelled above and below by Daichi Kamada, Cheick Doucouré, Will Hughes, Matheus França, Aimee Everett and Molly Sharpe.

Eagle Yellow follows in a long tradition of yellow kits for the club over the years, with the colour first emerging in the 1960s and playing a part in some of the most memorable occasions in our history on the road.