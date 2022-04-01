Palace will now host Leeds on Monday, 25th April at 20:00 BST. It will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, 23rd April and follows the south Londoners' midweek game with Newcastle United.

The last time Palace and Leeds faced off at Selhurst saw the home side win 4-1 in a hugely entertaining game that included Eberechi Eze's screamer free-kick below.

Any tickets for the previous fixture date remain valid. Supporters yet to secure their place at Selhurst for this clash can buy tickets here.