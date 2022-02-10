The cup clash will kick-off at 19:30 GMT and will be broadcast live via BBC iPlayer.

Supporters within the UK can also follow the match live via the BBC's Red Button, BBC 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Palace v Stoke City

FA Cup fifth round

Tuesday, 1st March

19:30 GMT

Selhurst Park

BBC iPlayer

Palace last faced the Potters in 2018, with James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt scoring in a comeback victory.

Their progression in the cup follows a 2-1 win away to Millwall and 2-0 home victory over Hartlepool United.

Ticketing details for the Stoke game will be shared on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across social media shortly.

The other FA Cup fixtures have been confirmed as:

Tuesday, 1st March

Peterborough United v Manchester City (19:15)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (19:30)

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55)

Wednesday, 2nd March

Luton Town v Chelsea (19:15)

Southampton v West Ham United (19:30)

Liverpool v Norwich City (20:15)

Thursday, 3rd March

Everton v Boreham Wood (20:15)

Monday, 7th March