The cup clash will kick-off at 19:30 GMT and will be broadcast live via BBC iPlayer.
Supporters within the UK can also follow the match live via the BBC's Red Button, BBC 5 Live and talkSPORT.
Palace v Stoke City
- FA Cup fifth round
- Tuesday, 1st March
- 19:30 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- BBC iPlayer
Palace last faced the Potters in 2018, with James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt scoring in a comeback victory.
Their progression in the cup follows a 2-1 win away to Millwall and 2-0 home victory over Hartlepool United.
Ticketing details for the Stoke game will be shared on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across social media shortly.
The other FA Cup fixtures have been confirmed as:
Tuesday, 1st March
- Peterborough United v Manchester City (19:15)
- Crystal Palace v Stoke City (19:30)
- Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55)
Wednesday, 2nd March
- Luton Town v Chelsea (19:15)
- Southampton v West Ham United (19:30)
- Liverpool v Norwich City (20:15)
Thursday, 3rd March
- Everton v Boreham Wood (20:15)
Monday, 7th March
- Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town (19:30)