Now rebranded as the Vertu Trophy, Darren Powell and his young Eagles will be tested against the first-team sides of teams in League One and League Two.

AFC Wimbledon were promoted to League One after winning the League Two play-offs last season, with Palace shot-stopper Owen Goodman helping the Dons to an outstanding 25 clean sheets along the way.

Palace U21s and Wimbledon previously met in the EFL Trophy back in the 2021/22 season, where the Eagles previously recorded their first ever win in the competition thanks to goals from Rob Street and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Meanwhile, Stevenage recorded a 14th place finish in League One last season, in their second season back in the third tier. This will be the third consecutive season that Palace have faced Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

South London outfit Bromley managed an 11th place finish in their first-ever season in League Two, under the stewardship of former Palace goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman.

Right wing-back Danny Imray played a strong role out on loan for the Ravens, winning their Young Player of the Season award while scoring twice and assisting five goals in 42 appearances.